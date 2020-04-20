Haney Technical students reflect on virtual learning transition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With much of the focus on grade school, Haney Technical Center is also seeing changes in their programs and how students are learning.

With remote distance learning the new normal, education for these technical students has shifted quite a bit.

When guidelines permit, some students are able to meet with their teacher on a case by case basis for extra assistance, all with cdc guidelines in mind.

Some students say they are able to learn better from home.

“Yea for my assignments, I have my books and i’m able to read and study and complete my assignments on my computer and just submit them by email for the most part. Our teacher is able to rotate us in and out to come and do hands on tasks to get face to face time if we need extra assistance,” said Haney Electrical Student, Philip Doucet.

Virtually or by textbook, Haney instructors say students are still getting their best education possible.

“We’re so impressed by the resiliency of our students and our faculty and some students are actually progressing faster than they would have because they aren’t dealing with the distractions and they are focused on wanting to get out in the job market. And in spite of the Coronavirus there are still positions that people are needing in the community, especially after Hurricane Michael,” said Haney Technical Institute Spokeswoman, Alexandra Murphy.

Haney plans to continue actively recruiting students on their website and via social media.

Their hope is to be able to begin registration as planned in July.