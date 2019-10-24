Halloween events across the Panhandle

(WMBB) – There are several events scheduled across the area celebrating Fall and Halloween.

The Silver Flag Haunted Trail at the 823rd Red Horse Detachment 1 site at Tyndall Air Force Base, is open to the public October 25 – 27. The Silver Flag site is located seven miles past Tyndall toward Mexico Beach on Highway 98. It’s open from 7 – 11 p.m.

The “Field of Screams” haunted corn maze will be open October 25-26, and November 1-2, starting at 7 p.m. Mosier’s Farm will open the maze for Halloween night as well, starting at 8 p.m. For more details, click here.

There is a “Haunted Hallway” at the old Vernon High School back hallway behind City Hall on October 26, 31, and November 2 at 6 p.m.

’10 Rooms of Horror’ haunted house in Holmes County is open for scares on October 25, 26, 31, and November 1, starting at 7 p.m. The haunted house is located a the old Bonifay Middle School, 401 McLaughlin Avenue, in Bonifay.

The Ponce De Leon Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their 3rd Annual Haunted Fire House on Oct 25 – 26 and October 31, from 6 – 10 p.m. It costs $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 5-12. All proceeds fund their much needed equipment fund.

Breakfast Point Academy in Panama City Beach will host a Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 25 from 6 – 8 p.m. The event is free.

The Witches of St. Andrews will host the third annual charity bike ride October 26 at 10 a.m. on Beck Avenue in Panama City to raise money for pancreatic cancer research and patients. For more details, click here.

Pier Park will host the 4th Annual Brew N’ Boo Festival on Saturday, October 26 from 2 – 5 p.m. 16 local and national breweries will offer more than 50 beer selections to sample. There will also be live entertainment. General admission tickets are $25.

The Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership is hosting “Halloween Fest at the Market” on Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Beck Avenue. The event is free.

The Panama City Dive Club will hold the inaugural Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest at the St. Andrews State Park jetties at 4 p.m. on October 26. Contestants must bring their own pumpkin and it costs $10 to enter.

John Lee Nissan is hosting the 4th Annual Trunk or Treat and Humane Society Adoption Event on Saturday, October 26 from 1 – 4 p.m. There is free candy for the kids, on site pet adoptions, and pet nail trimmings for $5.

The 10th Annual Halloweener Derby kicks off at 10 a.m. on October 26 at the Seaside Amphitheater. Only dachshunds are able to participate in the the derby race but all breeds are invited to participate in the costume contest.

The Bay County Public Library Youth Services department is hosting a variety of events for children of all ages:

“Teen Fright Night” will be Monday, October 28, at 5:30 p.m, for ages 11 and up. Halloween costumes are welcome.

“Book Babies & Terrific Tots Costume Extravaganza” will be Tuesday, October 29, at 10 a.m. for children up to 3 years of age.

“Spooktacular” will take place on Tuesday, October 29 at 5:30 p.m. for school age children. Children should wear a costume for the costume parade.

Eastside Christian Church, 5906 E. Highway 22, will hold a Trunk ‘N Treat on Thursday, October 31 from 5-7 p.m. There will be free food and candy along with a bounce house.

The Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership is hosting a “Spirits of St. Andrews Bar Haunt” on Thursday, October 31 at 6 p.m.

The Springfield Police Department is hosting a Public Safety Fall Festival at Buddy McLemore Park in Springfield, on Thursday, October 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. There will be a chili cook-off, trick or treating, and emergency vehicles. There is a surprise gift for best costume.

Pier Park in Panama City Beach is hosting a Spooktacular trick or treating event on October 31 from 5:15 – 9 p.m. There will also be a pet parade costume contest, and live entertainment. Trick or treating starts at 6 p.m. along Pier Park Drive.

Families are invited to trick or treat throughout Town Center, 495 Grand Boulevard, in Miramar Beach, on October 31 for “Halloween on the Boolevard” from 4 – 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The public is invited to “Trick or Treat Street” from 6 – 8 p.m. October 31 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf, 9300 Baytowne Wharf Blvd., in Miramar Beach, for trick or treating, costume contest, and free face painting for the kids.

Adults are invited to compete for the best costume during the 6th Annual Halloween Zombie Stomp at The Bay on October 31, from 5 – 10 p.m. There will be live music and a $500 prize on the line for best costume.



