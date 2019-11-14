‘Great American Smoke Out’ coming up

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and the American Cancer Society is helping smokers kick the habit.

The Health Department of Bay County is going out to different places to spread the word of ‘The Great American Smoke Out’.

Thursday at Haney Technical Center, health department workers talked with students about ways to quit and offered information and resources that can help people stop smoking.

Senior Health Educator for the Health Department, Krista Peebles says its a system called ‘Quit Your Way’, you can do it on the phone, in a group or on the website. All are free and available to the public.

“We want to empower students and staff with the resources they need to quit, so the first thing that we want to do is help them come up with a plan. We know that you’re more likely to be successful in quitting and staying quit if you have a plan. We recommend that people pick a date to quit and so they recommend the Great American Smoke Out date so that would be next week,” said Peebles.

The health department says they have already had a great response from students and staff.

“There’s now more ways to quit than ever, you can quit by phone, in-person classes, there’s also text options, they can receive nicotine replacement therapy if it is medically advisable and they are over the age of 18. We just really want to empower people with the information they need, but the resources need to quit and make a plan and stay quit,” said Peebles.

The official date for the Cancer Society’s event, ‘The Great American Smoke Out’ will take place nationally on Thursday, November 21st .