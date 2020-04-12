Grease Pro offering deals to first responders and medical staff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local company is doing its part to serve those helping on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a way to give back to those involved in the medical field as well as essential staff, Grease Pro is offering completely free exterior washes to those personnel.

Grease Pro is taking this opportunity to give them this free service as a means of gratitude.

This local company is also doing a special to help families get out of the house.

After upgrading the light system inside the car wash tunnel, they have created a fun space for kids to ride along with their parents and to get a break from being in the house.

“All right for first responders were doing free express washes, it’s free vacuuming so you just pull over there and you can vacuum yourself if you like, if not– you do not have to interact with anyone, you just vacuum out your car for free and move on. We’re doing strobe lights in the tunnel for kids if you have any kids in the car, it’s a dollar off per kid for any wash.” said Carwash Manager, Josh Duncan.

“We just appreciate what everybody’s doing, we appreciate all our nurses in our doctors and our EMTs, everyone’s going through a lot but they’re going through twice as much. We appreciate everything they’re doing so we’re trying to help them out, trying to keep everybody moving that’s what our goal is,” said Operations Manager Jesse Oriento

Those Grease Pro specials for families as well as first responders and medical staff have already taken effect and can be used for the next several weeks.