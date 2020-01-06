Glenn Hess to retire after 12 years as State Attorney

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 14th Judicial Circuit is going to see some changes soon regarding their state attorney.

Current State Attorney Glenn Hess, announced Monday morning that he will not seek re-election after serving the final year of his 3rd term.

Hess was a circuit judge for 13 years before earning his state attorney position.

Hess says he believes some of the most important work he’s done is jury work and having the ability to mentor others in his field.

“The quality of trial work has improved greatly in the past 12 years. When I was on the bench I was very disheartened by the things I heard in the courtroom. I used to send attorneys to the courtroom hoping they could win, now I send attorneys there expecting them to win,” said Hess.

He attributes much of his success to his supporters and thinks back on how it all started.

“The reason I ran for this office, I wanted to see the state attorney’s office grow and prosper. Professionalism and success and I feel like we’ve all achieved that,” said Hess.

As for his successor, he is supporting current Assistant State Attorney, Larry Basford. Hess believes Basford brings decades of experience and dedication to this position.

“He’s been a state prosecutor now for more than 30 years, he’s tried all the big cases,” said Hess.

Basford says he has tried hundreds of cases in his career but the most meaningful to him are the ones involving children.

“Everything from petty theft and DUI, to rapes, robberies and 1st-degree murder cases. I know what it takes to investigate, prepare and evaluate a case and decide whether that case needs to go to trial,” said Basford.

Basford feels he can bring a sense of reassurance to the communities he serves.

“I want people to feel safe when they go to work, when they take their children to school, when they go to worship and when they lay down to go to sleep at night. I want to help keep our community safe,” said Basford.

As for the man he wants to replace, Glenn Hess says he won’t call it retirement, but ‘adventuring’— Hess planning to travel to the Western states when his term is up.