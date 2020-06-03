GCSC youth summer camps back in full swing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There is great news for kids this summer! Governor Desantis has moved Florida into Phase Two of reopening and Gulf Coast State College is taking full advantage.

Their summer youth programs are in full swing, and many of the camps still have open registration.

Their programs are open to students between the ages of 6 and 16. With a variety of camp themes.

From culinary courses, to STEM activities and even robotics, there is something for everyone.

Most of the camps are a week-long, and GCSC is making sure to still enforce social distancing guidelines and follow safety protocols.

“A lot of them are already filled and on waitlists. We’ve had a very overwhelming positive response from parents and people registering their kids for youth programs,” said Community Engagement Executive Director, Katie McCurdy.

Summer camps last through the middle of July, and there are still many spots open.

For how to register your child, click on the link below:

https://www.gulfcoast.edu/community/youth-programs/index.html