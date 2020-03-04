GCSC Gulf/Franklin campus looking to get training program for exiting military

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Franklin Campus of GCSC is looking to provide a program more specific to the population leaving the military, but this is not possible without the proper funding to make it happen.

Campus staff has put in an application to earn a Triumph Award from Triumph Gulf Coast.

The school is proposing implementing a training program in unmanned aerial systems or “pilot boot camp” for exiting military.

It would be a 16-week program and the total projected cost would be around 3.5 million dollars.

The campus is requesting a Triumph Grant for a little over 3 million in funding. The campus themselves are matching over half a million dollars for this program.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees for GCSC, Jim McKnight says this is a high demand field and they are excited to get to offer this program to the public.

“There’s a demand for 19,000 of these pilots in the next decade in the Panhandle of Florida. Jobs start at 55,000, range up to 130,000, the average is 83,000, I mean that really is a great job,” said McKnight.

Director of the Gulf Franklin Campus, Al Mccambry says this is a huge opportunity for their campus and also for incoming students.

“One of the challenges with exiting military is trying to find that transitional standpoint that allows them to use the skills that they already have, build upon those skills and possibly stay in the area that they’re going to retire,” said Mccambry.

Staff with GCSC believe this program will become more popular as military families continue to move and work in our area.

“More and more people from Tyndall are living in our area and some of these new housing developments coming up you’re going to see more and more from Tyndall live in this direction,” said McKnight.

The approval to receive this money from Triumph Gulf Coast is a three-step process: the application process, the conceptual approval which they got today and next, the negotiation terms before final approval and awarding.