Franklin County Sheriffs Office hosts simulation training

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Sheriff’s Association is working with sheriffs departments across the state to make sure they are aware of the guidelines and protocols they should be following when it comes to dealing with citizens.

Deputies and corrections officers are scheduled throughout the week at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for training sessions in ‘MILO Range’, use of force and firearms training.

“It’s a good way to get the deputies thinking about what they might encounter when they’re out on the road,” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.

With real-life and virtual reality situations, deputies and other staff are able to assess and go over what to do in different scenarios that are presented to them.

“They are loaning it to sheriff’s offices across the state that don’t have this type of equipment to be able to do pretty real-life training as far as dealing with people, whether you have to use force, deadly force or if there’s no force needed at all,” said Sheriff Smith.

Sheriff Smith wants to make sure their department is following all of the correct guidelines.

“We’re also going over our use of force policy to make sure everybody understands that what level of force is necessary, and that we’re not doing the knee to the neck,” said Sheriff Smith.

Deputies participating in the training say with the current state of the nation, the training is especially important to have under their belt.

“I think it’s very relevant just to keep your officers up-to-date on their training, and giving them some sense of a real-life situation that could possibly happen and how to handle it, and to be more confident in what they’re doing,” said Sheriff’s Deputy, Ashley Webb.

The sheriff’s office believes that this kind of training will help better prepare deputies and correctional officers for situations that they could encounter.