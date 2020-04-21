Franklin County Sheriff helping money to circulate in local economy

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith is trying to help economy shut-down victims recover, while jump-starting local restaurants as they reopen.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s charity fund created 300, fifty-dollar gift certificates that can be used at any Franklin County restaurant. The cards are going to service workers.

Sheriff Smith believes it’s a way to keep the money local. Business owners say their employees have been extremely grateful.

“To give them a little bit of encouragement and support, that this is all gonna be good. This is just a little token of his appreciation, and he’s going to make it right,” said Station Raw Bar Owner, Anrea Pendleton.

Sheriff Smith and his deputies will be handing out the cards for the rest of this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

BCSO new facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO new facility"

Jackson County updates public on closures, census, and broadband survery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County updates public on closures, census, and broadband survery"

Local cities and businesses feel impact of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local cities and businesses feel impact of COVID-19"

Apalachicola food pantry serving 45% more people since COVID-19 Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Apalachicola food pantry serving 45% more people since COVID-19 Pandemic"

Tommy Oliver Testing Site

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tommy Oliver Testing Site"
More Local News