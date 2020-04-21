Franklin County Sheriff helping money to circulate in local economy

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith is trying to help economy shut-down victims recover, while jump-starting local restaurants as they reopen.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s charity fund created 300, fifty-dollar gift certificates that can be used at any Franklin County restaurant. The cards are going to service workers.

Sheriff Smith believes it’s a way to keep the money local. Business owners say their employees have been extremely grateful.

“To give them a little bit of encouragement and support, that this is all gonna be good. This is just a little token of his appreciation, and he’s going to make it right,” said Station Raw Bar Owner, Anrea Pendleton.

Sheriff Smith and his deputies will be handing out the cards for the rest of this week.