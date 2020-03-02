First mobile barbershop in the state of Florida is in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first of its kind in the state of Florida, and it’s right here in Panama City.

A mobile barbershop right off 15th Street is bringing people from all over to see what the hype is about. Papurri’s Barbershop “Styles on Wheels” is a full-service barbershop taking care of your every style and need.

The shop is not located in a store, but on a set of wheels. The barbershop is located right next to the Royal Used Tire Center off 15th Street.

They have been open for around a month and are already seeing tons of business. This barbershop serves all ages from one year old and up.

They cut classic, elegant and casual styles. As it is the very first one in the state of Florida, it adds something unique to the routine of getting a haircut.

Both employees are brothers-in-law and are happy to have their family business serving the needs of the community right here in Bay County.

“People will have curiosity and just come through to see the barbershop. Right now we had a person that came earlier and just wanted to see the barbershop,” said Barber, Leo Maldonado.

“It’s different, it’s busy Friday and Saturday. It’s busy, it’s good,” said Owner and Barber, Carlos Cabrera.

They are open six days a week, from 9 am to 7:30 pm Tuesday through Sunday, and on Sundays, they close at 6:30.

Located at: 4325 S Hwy US 98 Panama City, Fl 32401 Phone: 850-775-6287

Email: papurrisbarbershop@gmail.com

Facebook page: Papurris Barbershop Styles on Wheels