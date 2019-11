PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors will host Festival of Trees on November 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Palms Conference Center in Panama City Beach.

There will be cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, decorated Christmas trees, and other holiday decor.

Tickets are $50 per person and be purchased here.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Re-Tree PC and The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.