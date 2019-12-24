Families across Bay County celebrate Christmas Eve with Catholic Mass

FILE – In this April 21, 2019, file photo, bloodstains a Jesus Christ statue at the St. Sebastian’s Church after a blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka. On Easter Sunday, April 21, bombs shattered the celebratory services at two Catholic churches and a Protestant church in Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For many Christians, going to church, mass or chapel is a way to honor the true meaning of Christmas.

‘St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church’ hosted an evening mass Tuesday evening to celebrate the birth of Christ.

During their special Christmas Eve service, they began with music from the choir they specially prepared for this service.

After performing several songs, they began reading scripture, finishing with the story of Jesus being born.

Reverend Kevin McQuone says they begin the Lord’s supper celebration for the congregation, which includes communion for everyone in attendance.

“When we have extra people come for Christmas mass, like when you have your home filled with family and relatives and friends, it’s just all the more joyful to have a full house. We do welcome guests, family members, and friends, guests returning home from school or work, wherever they go. This is also their family so it’s always great to have them back home,” said Father Kevin.

St. John’s Evangelical Catholic Church is also hosting a midnight mass. They are located off 1008 Fortune Avenue in Panama City.