Elevated activity this Flu Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Although the Coronavirus has gained worldwide attention recently, the flu is still more common than ever.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is looking to prevent potential outbreaks by advising early vaccination.

An illness that is transmitted by close contact, including sneezing, coughing and by touch.

The most common locations of people with the flu are at schools and daycares.

“Bay County has had a mild level of activity for most of the flu season, and we did see some increased activity but now we’ve been at a plateau for the last few weeks,” said Health Department Spokeswoman, Heather Kretzer.

The most effective way to not get sick is to get your flu shot.

“Vaccinations are especially important for those with higher risks of complications. Such as pregnant women, people over the age of 65 and those with a lower immune system,” said Kretzer.

The flu virus can live on surfaces for up to 24 hours.

“That’s why it’s also so important to clean and disinfect surfaces or anything that might come in contact with places that are commonly touched,” said Kretzer.

The Health Department recommends a flu shot each and every year, it is not just a one-time treatment.

“Each year the CDC looks at all the different trends and things, in order to make the vaccine for that year that they feel will be the most representational of what they may see that year,” said Kretzer.

Elevated activity for the flu season is still expected for several more weeks.