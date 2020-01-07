Elevate Bay is seeking mentors for elementary students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —It is National Mentoring Month, but that is something Elevate Bay celebrates each and every month. They are in need of more mentors now than ever before.

Elevate Bay is an organization that works with Bay District Schools to provide mentors to different schools and students across the district.

Elevate Bay was founded two years ago as a way to impact at-risk students. The students are typically chosen by teachers and guidance counselors as needing some extra assistance.

At Tuesday’s mentor orientation, volunteers learned the do’s and don’ts of mentoring, also what is expected of them.

“We ask for 30 minutes twice a month, you can be a lunch buddy, you can work 1 on 1 with individual students or you can be a classroom mentor.” said Elevate Bay Coordinator, Stacey Legg.

This program has been proven by the district to impact students performance in the classroom and academically.

“It makes a really big impact for those students whose maybe parents are absent for one reason or another. And just being that extra support or extra encouragement really helps those kids stay on track,” said Legg.

With around 400 mentors in total, there is still a waiting list for students in need of a mentor.

They say Hurricane Michael didn’t help those numbers.

“After the storm there’s a lot of instability with out students, with housing and food, just lots of things going on. So to have an extra person in their corner and help them make the right decisions, we know that’s very important,” said Legg.

Their next mentor orientation will take place on January 15th here at the Nelson Building at 10 am.

For how to sign up, go to: http://www.bay.k12.fl.us/elevate-bay