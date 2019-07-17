Education Encore Registration Opens

A program for retired adults at Gulf Coast State College has some additional perks this semester. With many different programs offered for Education Encore, there’s a variety to choose from.



“No tests, no grades, no stress, just fun.” That’s the motto here for Education Encore classes taking place at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City. Registration is officially open for the Fall term.



Education Encore is offered twice a year during the Fall and Spring semester to provide enrichment classes for active senior adults.



Topics include dancing, painting, aquatic exercise, or simplify your smartphones. Marketing Coordinator for Corporate College, Elizabeth Hooks says people join this program for a variety of reasons.



“Some mature adults didn’t get to experience college, or maybe they did and they want a taste of what its like again, to learn something new. It keeps your mind active. Alot of them have lost spouses or loved ones, and it’s a way for them to make new friends.” said Hooks.



This course is open for all ages and takes place each Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.



“It’s basically something for everybody and its $92 for 6 weeks.” said Hooks.

Classes will officially start on September 20th.

