ECP Airport salaries 25% lower than surrounding airports

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Last year, a salary compensation study was conducted at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. It revealed that salaries were 25% lower than in other markets. ECP Airport staff is making some financial changes.

The study was conducted by Evergreen Solutions and compared Beaches International to other Northwest Florida Airports, such as VPS and Pensacola.

Evergreen then left ECP with eight recommendations, five of which have already been implemented.

Some of those recommendations include bringing airport staff salaries up to the market midpoint, bringing the Executive Directors salary down to the market minimum, and conducting a report on the annual cost of living in the area.

“We want to continue that effort ensuring that we maintain our competitiveness amongst our competitors in the community so that we continue to attract the great workforce that we have today,” said Executive Director, Parker McClellan.

There are other small changes that Evergreen has recommended to ECP. All of these changes will be completed by a two year period.