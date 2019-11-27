ECP Airport prepares for biggest travel day of the year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —- Thanksgiving is a time for families to get together, but arranging those reunions sometimes involves a lot of travelling.

The day before Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest travel day of the year.

Northwest Florida Beaches International staff members want to help make your travel plans go smoothly.

Checking baggage, clearing security, managing long lines. Air travel can be hectic, but there are few things you can do to avoid the hustle and bustle.

Northwest Florida Beaches Airport Director, Parker McClellan expects local Thanksgiving travel numbers to be up about 5%.

“We anticipate that we’re going to have a lot of people in the terminal, other than people that are normally traveling. So we ask people to pack your patience because the person in front of you may not travel as frequently as you do. Just remember that there are processes that we go through, what we want to do is make it as safe and secure experience for everyone that’s traveling,” said McClellan.

The earlier you get to the terminal before your flight, the better.

“These days the recommendation is two hours before the flight. What we would suggest is go online and check with your airline to make sure your flights on schedule so you don’t get stuck out at the airport,” said McClellan.

Airport staff also recommends that you double check all of your carry-on items to make sure they meet TSA regulations.

“Remember that there are certain things you can’t take on the airplane, so TSA.gov has that list of things. You can take a cooked turkey but you can’t take a raw turkey. So things like that, we just ask you to do that to make the screening process easier and makes it a better experience for when you’re traveling, so next year you go– im going to get on an airplane again,” said McClellan.

And most of all, pack some patience. It will come in handy.