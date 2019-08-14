Discussion of a Diversity Committee in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A racially offensive video posted on social media by a Mosley High School student has not only sparked controversy within the school district but also in the African American community. This controversy brought members of the African American community to speak to the school board at Tuesday’s meeting.



During the ‘hearing from the public’ portion of Tuesday’s school board meeting a number of pastors from the African American community stood up and spoke out.



“Having to truly fear for our lives on a daily basis due to the bruised egos of a racist and sadistic system. We demand that you do your job and protect our children.” said Callaway resident and activist, Tony Bostick.



School board member representing District 2, Ginger Littleton agreed that a diversity committee may be needed.



“I think often times we as adults see red flags and move on as if we didn’t see red flags, this is a red flag waving clearly in everyone’s face, we need to do something about it. I think the school board should be part of a movement to have some conversations about this,” said Littleton.



The idea of the group still in its infancy.



“Let’s get a group together that looks at diversity and looks at some of the issues we need to figure out and see as a community what we need to do,” said Littleton.



The board approved discussing the committee at the boards next workshop meeting, which will be open to the public.



“It’s now time to put a group together that will listen and will begin to formulate some action. I’m hoping the workshop will be the beginning of what will eventually become some action,” said Littleton.



No exact date has been set for the boards workshop to discuss the final details of the diversity committee. We’ll keep you updated as those details unfold.