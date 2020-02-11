Community Resource Center finds new home in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In early 2019, The Bay County Community Recovery Center became the first of its kind in the United States, providing locally-based support for ongoing disaster survivor needs. Now after the storm pushed them out of their former location, they have found a new home.

At the center, they assist with housing repairs, clothing, rental resources, emotional and spiritual counseling, legal services and FEMA case review.

Their new location is at 703 West 15th Street at the ELC building. They also offer services for veterans and persons with disabilities.

Staff with the center say they have helped over 3,000 people since their opening.

“We are actually going to be having a grand opening next week on Tuesday, February 28th at 4 o’clock. We’re going to ask people to come by and see what great work is going on here,” said Executive Director of Doorways of NW Florida, Yvonne Petrasovits.

The resource center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 am to 5 pm and Tuesday from 9 am to 7 pm. They are closed on Thursdays.