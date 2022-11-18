BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Waller Elementary School is putting on an event that is a great resource for not only the students but the entire community.

The Waller Elementary School Community Day will be taking place Saturday, Nov. 19. from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. at the Waller Elementary School campus located at 11332 Co Rd 388, Youngstown, FL 32466.

Parent Liaison Judy Waterfield and Social Worker, Ivan Larriviere joined us in studio to discuss all the details. This event hosts multiple agencies to serve the Youngstown/Fountain area. There will be demonstrations by The Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative and The Florida Highway Patrol. Resources like Gulf Coast State College, The Family Service Agency, and different Catholic charities will be in attendance.

Food will be provided by the Bay County Sherrif’s Office and there will be fun activities like games and face painting. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs through 12 p.m. For more information, you can watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning!