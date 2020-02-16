City of Parker to begin hydrant flushing

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the City of Parker, Beginning Sunday night, February 16th and continuing through Friday night, February 21st, 2020 the City of Parker will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the City. The work will be done between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. The flushing is necessary to clear sediments and debris from the water system. Parker’s water customers may experience some discoloration of their water resulting from this flushing. If this occurs, it will usually clear by letting the water run for a short time. If the discoloration persists, you should contact the Parker Public Works between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 850- 871-4949