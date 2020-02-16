City of Parker to begin hydrant flushing

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the City of Parker, Beginning Sunday night, February 16th and continuing through Friday night, February 21st, 2020 the City of Parker will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the City. The work will be done between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. The flushing is necessary to clear sediments and debris from the water system. Parker’s water customers may experience some discoloration of their water resulting from this flushing. If this occurs, it will usually clear by letting the water run for a short time. If the discoloration persists, you should contact the Parker Public Works between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 850- 871-4949

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Panama City"

Arnold beats West Florida to advance to region final

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arnold beats West Florida to advance to region final"

Semi in River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi in River"

Krewe of St. Andrews holds annual Mardi Gras Festival and Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Krewe of St. Andrews holds annual Mardi Gras Festival and Parade"

Soup for Souls gives residents a warm meal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup for Souls gives residents a warm meal"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.