City of Parker to begin hydrant flushing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) -- The Krewe of St. Andrews will host multiple Mardi Gras parades and day-long festivities February 14 and 15, and the public is invited to attend.

The first day's events consist of a Kids and Pets Parade starting at 4 p.m., and live music throughout with vendors. The major Mardi Gras parade will start at 2 p.m. on February 15, with creative floats, beads and more starting at Oakland Terrace Park.