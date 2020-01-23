City of Parker still waiting for FEMA reimbursement

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — It is no secret that the FEMA reimbursement process can take months, or even years, the City of Parker is still going through that process currently.

The city recently met with a FEMA document consultant to present updated information to the city council and Parker residents.

Parker Mayor Rich Musgrave invited CDR Maguire to present to the city council to explain the magnitude and complex process the city is going through.

The total damage from the storm for the city was around fourteen million dollars. For a city with an annual budget of five million, that number is significant.

Debris by itself was nine million of that total. To date, the city has only collected 1.2 million of it, but is hoping for more funds will be on the way.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Prescribed Burn Workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prescribed Burn Workshop"

Brandon Kight Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Kight Officer"

Kraft Avenue Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kraft Avenue Incident"

Parker Sports Complex update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parker Sports Complex update"

St. Joe to build 300 apartment units in PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Joe to build 300 apartment units in PCB"

Teacher Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Training"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.