City of Parker still waiting for FEMA reimbursement

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — It is no secret that the FEMA reimbursement process can take months, or even years, the City of Parker is still going through that process currently.

The city recently met with a FEMA document consultant to present updated information to the city council and Parker residents.

Parker Mayor Rich Musgrave invited CDR Maguire to present to the city council to explain the magnitude and complex process the city is going through.

The total damage from the storm for the city was around fourteen million dollars. For a city with an annual budget of five million, that number is significant.

Debris by itself was nine million of that total. To date, the city has only collected 1.2 million of it, but is hoping for more funds will be on the way.