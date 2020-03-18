City of Lynn Haven declares state of emergency following coronavirus

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LYNN HAVEN_1456288259877.jpg

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — After several cities have declared a state of emergency following the coronavirus, Lynn haven is following suit, calling a special meeting in order to come up with an emergency plan and declare a state of emergency.

At Wednesday’s special city commission meeting, they officially approved declaring the city in a state of emergency, in order to receive emergency FEMA funds during this disaster time.

Something special that the city is doing is suspending utility shut-offs, as there are many people who are unemployed currently, staying home with their children or have been laid off due to the virus. They are looking to help out those residents in this time of need.

“We’re asking people who can pay to continue to pay like they always have and they’re able to do that online or through our dropbox and our drive-thru utilities. We’re not going to differentiate, we’re not going to cut off anyone’s water,” said Mayor of Lynn Haven, Margo Anderson.

The city says it was necessary to declare this state of emergency to help mitigate the problem. This emergency state lasts for seven days but can be extended in seven-day increments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Coronavirus Video

Testing COVID-19 vaccine in people

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing COVID-19 vaccine in people"

Trump releases new guidelines to slow virus spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump releases new guidelines to slow virus spread"

Trump urges public not to 'buy so much' and relax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump urges public not to 'buy so much' and relax"

Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown"

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'"

Latest Local News Video

13NOW | Sharon Michalik talks with Kelsey Peck about free meals.

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Sharon Michalik talks with Kelsey Peck about free meals."

4th Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th Grade"

Local businesses react to new coronavirus rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses react to new coronavirus rules"

Oklahoma man awaits extradition for Walton County racketeering charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma man awaits extradition for Walton County racketeering charges"

Closures and cancellations in Panama City Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Closures and cancellations in Panama City Beach"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.