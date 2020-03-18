City of Lynn Haven declares state of emergency following coronavirus

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — After several cities have declared a state of emergency following the coronavirus, Lynn haven is following suit, calling a special meeting in order to come up with an emergency plan and declare a state of emergency.

At Wednesday’s special city commission meeting, they officially approved declaring the city in a state of emergency, in order to receive emergency FEMA funds during this disaster time.

Something special that the city is doing is suspending utility shut-offs, as there are many people who are unemployed currently, staying home with their children or have been laid off due to the virus. They are looking to help out those residents in this time of need.

“We’re asking people who can pay to continue to pay like they always have and they’re able to do that online or through our dropbox and our drive-thru utilities. We’re not going to differentiate, we’re not going to cut off anyone’s water,” said Mayor of Lynn Haven, Margo Anderson.

The city says it was necessary to declare this state of emergency to help mitigate the problem. This emergency state lasts for seven days but can be extended in seven-day increments.