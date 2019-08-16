CFO Patronis Hosts Insurance Village at GCSC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With families still struggling after Hurricane Michael, many are still waiting on their insurance company to pay out.



It’s a huge issue. Friday, help came in the way of an insurance village, courtesy of Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis and Gulf Coast State College.



Friday they hosted the third insurance village since Hurricane Michael, now with twenty-four different insurance companies here they are here to assist business owners and residents with Hurricane Michael related claims issues.



These insurance providers say it’s easier and more efficient to meet with storm victims in person, rather than by phone.



Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis spoke personally to residents at the insurance village about their issues.



“There’s approximately 147 thousand claims related to Hurricane Michael, there’s still about 20,000 of them that haven’t been closed yet. So what we’re trying to do is bring the insurance companies to the claimants and hopefully fast track the claims process,” said Patronis.



Patronis says what people don’t realize is that insurance companies are able to write some checks on the spot.



“Since nine this morning and now were at about two p.m. we’ve processed about 120 claims, and have written 263 thousand in checks to help people get back on their feet,” said Patronis.



If your insurance company isn’t at the village, Patronis’s staff can still help you.



“All we’re trying to do is hold your hand and get you through that process as soon as possible,” said Patronis.



At the end of the day, the insurance village gave out 631 thousand dollars. If you missed day one, the insurance event continues on Saturday 9-4 in the Student Union East of Gulf Coast State College.