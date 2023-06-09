PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The PC Senior Living Group wants to educate the community on why it’s important to celebrate Juneteenth.

President of The One of Bay County, Michelle Clay and PC Senior Living Executive Director, Wayne Jones were in studio to discuss all the details on the upcoming ‘Intro to Juneteenth’ event.

The event is happening on Monday, June 12 starting at 2:30 p.m. through 4:30 p.m. in the Glenwood Community Center located at 722 E 9th Ct in Panama City.

There will be a panel of community experts in:

Economic Development

Quality of Life

Education

Religion

Business

A reading of the proclamation will take place and there will be traditional Juneteenth refreshments served as well.

