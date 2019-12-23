Candlelight vigil held in shooting victim’s honor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Family and friends gathered together Sunday evening to remember 20-year-old Justin Reyes who was shot and killed earlier this week inside his home in Panama City.

As News 13 first reported, authorities found the body of Reyes shot to death inside his home after a tip was sent to Panama City Beach Police.

The two men charged in the case were arrested late Wednesday night and appeared in front of a judge early Thursday morning.

Sunday night Justin’s family took the opportunity to remember him by hosting a vigil in his honor. Many friends gathered as they lit candles in remembrance of Justin and shared stories of their friendship.

His younger brother Jonathan Mendez says he hopes Justin was looking down on them tonight.

“Everybody that has showed up to show appreciation for him and honor him and what a loss this is. I think everybody that has come today to do this, it took a lot to understand what happened. I just don’t know why tho, this is so hard, it really is,” said Mendez.

With Justin as his older brother, Jonathan looked up to him as a role model in a sense.

“When I didn’t have something he was there to give it to me. Like we might have had our times but at the same time we still connected at the end of the day. And when I see him again i’ll tell him all about it,” said Mendez.

The family shares their plans to cremate Justin’s body and move back to Georgia.