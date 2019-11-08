Black Friday Deals at BJ’s Wholesale Club and on BJs.com

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (The Associated Press) — BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced its Black Friday deals and doorbusters, including early access to incredible Black Friday savings on a range of items. BJ’s will give members the chance to Seize the Savings on unbeatable deals for Black Friday in some of the hottest areas like TVs, small appliances, toys, furniture and more.

BJ’s Wholesale Club announced its Black Friday deals and doorbusters on Nov. 5, 2019, giving members the chance to Seize the Savings on some of the hottest products like this Barbie 3-Story Townhouse. (Photo: Business Wire)

Early access to select deals begins online and in clubs on Nov. 14, 2019 and 11 Days of Black Friday begins online and in clubs on Nov. 22, 2019. To allow members to shop from the convenience of their homes, Black Friday doorbusters will be available on BJs.com starting at midnight on Thanksgiving and in clubs on Nov. 29, 2019.

“BJ’s members can seize the savings this Black Friday with early access to some of the best deals on this year’s hottest brands,” Molly Cox, vice president, associate GMM, general merchandise. “BJ’s is the best one-stop shop for all your Black Friday savings, and this is our biggest holiday event ever. We’re offering even more ways to save for our best members and are helping them save time with convenient shopping options like buy online, pick up in-club, an expanded selection on BJs.com and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.”

On top of hundreds of Black Friday deals, BJ’s is making it easier for members to shop and save this holiday season:

Free shipping on purchases of $75 or more from Nov. 14 – Dec. 24, 2019. *

Triple Perks promotion. Perks Rewards ® members earn six percent cash back and My BJ’s Perks ® Mastercard ® Credit Card holders can earn up to 15 percent cash back1 using their card on TVs and tires from Nov. 14 – Dec. 2, 2019.

15 percent off all toys on BJs.com and in clubs from Nov. 14 – Nov. 17, 2019, while supplies last.

Get a $250 American Express gift card when you switch and buy a smartphone on a qualifying AT&T installment plan.2 Limited-time offer. Available in-club at select BJ’s locations only.

Members can save time and money by shopping BJ’s Black Friday deals on BJs.com beginning on Thanksgiving and picking up their order in-club on Nov. 29, 2019.

Early Black Friday Savings – available Nov. 14 – Dec. 2, 2019, while supplies last.

HP 14” Notebook with BONUS 1-Yr. Office 365 Personal (model #14-dk0076nr, item 224610), $179.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

Samsonite 5-Pc. Luggage Set (items 222980, 222981), $99.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer with White Painted Bowl (item 235995), $229.99. Plus, get a $20 BJ’s gift card with coupon and purchase of the KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer. Limit one per member. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

Power XL Vortex 2-Qt. Air Fryer (item 227347), $39.99.Available on BJs.com only.

11 Days of Black Friday – available Nov. 22 – Dec. 2, 2019, while supplies last.

Select TVs under $500. Available in-club and on BJs.com. Perks Rewards members can earn six percent cash back and My BJ’s Perks Mastercard Credit Card holders can earn up to 15 percent cash back using their card on all TVs 1.Samsung 65” 4K UHD Smart LED TV with FREE White Glove delivery ** (model #UN65NU6950), $479.99 from Nov. 7 – Dec. 2, 2019LG 65” 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with FREE White Glove delivery ** (model #65UM7300AUE), $499.99Samsung 55” 4K UHD Smart LED TV (model #UN55NU6950), $329.99

Select small kitchen appliances for $49.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.Keurig K-Classic K50 Single-Serve Coffee Maker (item 178964), $49.99Cuisinart 8-Cup Food Processor (item 226122), $49.99Bella 10-Qt. Multi Cooker with Digital Display (item 202246), $49.99



Excellent savings on items for your home. Available on BJs.com only.Peyton 7-Pc. Standard Height Dining Set with 2 Drop-In Leaves, Walnut Finish (item 227290) with FREE White Glove delivery**, $799.99Berkley Jensen 15” Euro Pillowtop King Mattress with FREE White Glove delivery** (item 235145), $549.99Ergotec by Cozzia 3D Massage Chair (item 234186, delivered), $1,799.99. BJ’s exclusive.

Prepare for holiday travel with BJ’s biggest ever Tire Savings Event. Available in select BJ’s Tire Centers ®.Save up to $150 off a set of four tires from brands such as Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear. Perks Rewards members can earn six percent cash back and My BJ’s Perks Mastercard Credit Card holders can earn up to 15 percent cash back using their card on all tires 1.Free tire installation on all tire brands 4 at any BJ’s Tire Center. Members can visit any BJ’s Tire Center or go to BJs.com/tires to place an order and book their installation.

Free single vision or progressive lenses with purchase of any frames $120 or more from BJ’s Optical ®3. Available in select BJ’s Optical Departments.

Black Friday Doorbusters – available BJs.com at midnight on Thanksgiving and in clubs on Nov. 29, 2019. Offers valid through Dec. 2, 2019, while supplies last.

Barbie 3-Story Townhouse (item 224725), $59.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

Garmin vívoactive 3 Smartwatch with GPS and BONUS Band (item 160124), $129.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

Samsung 43” 1080p Smart LED TV (model #UN43N5300), $189.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com. Perks Rewards members can earn six percent cash back and My BJ’s Perks Mastercard Credit Card holders can earn up to 15 percent cash back using their card on all TVs 1.

Thompson 5-Pc. Queen Size Panel Bedroom Set, Gray Oak with FREE White Glove delivery** (item 227601), $999.99Available on BJs.com only.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holiday Hours:

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28: Closed

Black Friday, Nov. 29: 7 a.m. open, normal closing hours

Saturday, Nov. 30: 8 a.m. open, normal closing hours

Sunday, Dec. 1: Check with your local club or BJs.com/locations for extended hours during the holiday season

With BJ’s Everyday ClubVenience SM, members can shop however they want this holiday season with convenient shopping options like BJs.com, buy online, pick up in-club, same-day delivery, digital coupons and two-day shipping on household essentials with BJ’s Stocked.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com.

*Offer applies to eligible BJs.com orders of $75 or more. Exclusions apply, including as indicated on product detail pages. Not valid on prior purchases and may not be combined with other shipping offers. Offer valid for free standard shipping only. Not valid on expedited shipping or special handling. US orders only. Limited-time offer subject to change at any time.

**White-glove delivery is available for certain products that are sold on BJs.com. Our white-glove carriers deliver merchandise that requires special handling. White-glove service generally includes unpacking, inspection, removal/disposal of packing materials, transporting your order up or down a maximum of 2 flights of stairs and setting up merchandise in the room of your choice. Please refer to the product detail page of the ordered item for specific information regarding white-glove delivery.

1 Bonus earnings may take up to one month after the promotion period ends to add to your account electronically. BJ’s Perks Rewards® Members earn 6% cash back (instead of 2%), BJ’s Perks Plus® Credit Card holders earn 9% cash back (instead of 3%) and BJ’s Perks Elite® Credit Card holders earn 15% cash back (instead of 5%). Earnings with the My BJ’s Perks® Mastercard® Credit Card are subject to credit approval. Must contact BJ’s Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB to request cash back in the form of a check prior to Award expiration. Cash back is in the form of electronic Awards issued in $20 increments that are used at checkout at BJ’s and expire six months from the date issued. Valid 11/14/19-12/2/19. Offer is exclusive to My BJ’s Perks® Mastercard® Credit Card holders enrolled in the My BJ’s Perks® program. This rewards program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change at any time. For full Rewards Terms and Conditions, please see BJs.com/perksterms. Tires do not ship direct to consumers. 3X Perks promotional earnings (i.e., bonus earnings) are earned only on TV and tire purchases as determined by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. during the promotional period. Making a return in the same transaction as your purchase may result in earning fewer total earnings, because earnings are calculated off of your Eligible Purchase (in this case, your purchase minus return).

My BJ’s Perks® Mastercard® is issued by Comenity Capital Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the Mastercard Brand Mark are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

2 Requires installment agreement and new line of eligible postpaid wireless service (minimum $50 per month after discounts starting within two bills). Limited-time. Available in-club at select BJ’s locations only. Requires port-in. Remain active and in good standing for thirty (30) days. After thirty (30) days, you will be mailed instructions for claiming your card online. Claim within 75 days or by date listed. $30 activation, additional fees, taxes, charges and restrictions apply.

3 Complete pair purchase (eyeglass frame with lenses) and current prescription required. Discount applied to eyeglass lens and lens treatment BJ’s Member price. May not combine with other offers. Not valid on prior purchases, package or bundle pricing, or contact lenses. Product availability and pricing may change and vary by location. Void where prohibited by law. Valid in-Club at select BJ’s Optical Department® locations 11/22/19 – 12/2/19.

4 With the purchase of a tire and installation. Next-day installation subject to availability. Not available in all clubs.