BDS phone helpline for parents with questions

Community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — What was originally created as a way for people to communicate with Bay District Schools and get help with questions after the hurricane is now being put back into use for the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The district is using its 767-HELP line as a means for parents to ask any questions they might have for the school district.

From meals to learning, and even graduation topics, the purpose is to help serve parents and families.

“It’s answered during the week, Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm. Push-button #2 for Spanish option. We have one of our Spanish language translators able to take those calls. So we’re doing our best to just answer questions, if we don’t have the answer or the person who answers the phone doesn’t, they’ll do some research and find out from someone. We’re also updating the frequently asked questions on our fb page, and then sending out those updates through peach jar as well,” said Bay District Spokeswoman, Sharon Michalik.

Again that number is 767-HELP.

