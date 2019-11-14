Bay District Schools release safety video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School officials have released a new safety video for elementary school students that they are hoping will make an impact among kids, teachers and parents.

The video was posted in the last several days for both teachers and parents to watch with their students. The video includes rules on lockdown drills, fire drills and bringing weapons to school.



Bay District Schools Assistant Chief of Police Bill Mccurdy says its important for parents to watch this with their kids.

“We want to show them what safety measures we’ve taken and also to demonstrate the reason why we have lockdown drills, fire drills and stuff like that. So that they have a little bit more of an understanding of how we want them to respond and why we do it,” said Mccurdy. “That’s why we put it out there, so that they not only watch it in the classroom, but the parents can watch it at home, and if they have any questions or concerns they can see how its done, what we do, some of the things we do and why we do them.”

The district plans to release a middle school and high school appropriate video in the coming weeks.

The link to the video is attached below: