Bay District Schools accepting donations of winter coats and pantry food

With Winter coming up and many families still displaced after the storm, the need for warm clothing is much needed.



Now Bay District Schools are taking it into their own hands to raise these items for families and students in need.



The school district recently started accepting donations for those that are considered homeless or displaced. Bay District Schools Spokeswoman, Sharon Michalik, says the district has already given out $3,000 in jackets to elementary school students.



“The beauty of these grants is these families can use the money in any way they see fit. They can buy groceries, supplies to rebuild their homes, they can pay an electricity bill, whatever the need to get them through this difficult time,” said Michalik.



They just received a donation from the Ironman Foundation for $30,000 to purchase jackets for middle and high school students as well.



“Students will be able to take the food home themselves if they are able to do that or their mom or grandma can come get the food. But it’s for all Bay District School students, so the student will have to be actively enrolled in one of our schools then they can access what’s in the pantry,” said Michalik.



They expect to start giving these food donations to families beginning in December.

If you would like to donate jackets or canned food, you can do so at any school location across the district.

