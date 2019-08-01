Back to School Bash is Tomorrow!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Tomorrow is an exciting day that Bay District has been planning for quite a long time.

The first ever Back to School Bash for Bay District Schools starts tomorrow evening.

Students, parents and teachers are invited to Tommy Oliver Stadium for all of the festivities.



After Hurricane Michael devastated schools and families, this is the district’s way of getting everyone together and helping to get students ready for back to school.



At the bash, schools are offering students and parents many different things: over 75,000 dollars worth of free clothing and school supplies.

Also, Pancare will be on site for free dental and medical assessments as well as handing out non-perishable food.



Sharon Michalik, Director of Communications said this is a great opportunity for the community.



“We’ve tried to think of all the things that you might need for back to school so we’re trying to be that one stop shop tomorrow from 5-7:30.” said Michalik.



There will also be bouncy houses, live music and free dinner with dessert.



Again, the Back to School Bash will take place tomorrow at Tommy Oliver Stadium right next to Bay High School starting at 5.

