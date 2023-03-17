PANAMA CITY BEACH. Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Comedy presents local, regional and national touring comedians in Panama City and the rest of Northwest Florida.

Jason Hedden from Panama City Comedy joined us in studio to discuss the all the details.

You may have seen him as Danny in Apple TV+’s hour-long series Physical, as well as in Paramount Picture’s Babylon. Comedian Rory Scovel can be seen at the Captain Anderson’s Event Center in Panama City Beach on Wednesday, April 5th.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $30.

For more information, you can watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!