ACT scores of Bay District Students are the highest in 5 years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael forced many students out of Bay County, schools saw their numbers decrease significantly.



As a result, fewer students were taking standardized tests for entrance into college. Despite the number of students being low, ACT test scores are the highest they’ve been in years.



The ACT is one of the most common standardized tests that colleges use to accept new students.



For the past four years, the state average composite scores for math, reading, english and science was 19, and the district’s average was slightly above 20.



This year, Bay District’s average was 21, which is above the state average of 20. Local school leaders are surprised by the numbers, especially after the hurricane.

“We just received our college readiness report from ACT and for the last five years, Bay District Schools has consistently outperformed the state average for ACT scores. We were really excited about this, especially in light of what we went through last year,” said Bay District Schools’ Director of Secondary Instruction, Suzanne Farrar.



The district attributes these high scores to amazing teachers, and administrators taking individual time with each student and putting their mental health needs above anything else.

