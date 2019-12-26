A Waffle House Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With many restaurants closed on Christmas Day, one restaurant stayed open and does all year.

Instead of lighting up Christmas lights, Waffle Houses across Bay County lit up the stove and waffle iron. Each restaurant stayed open to continue to serve customers during the holiday.

“Christmas is as a company one of the busiest times of the year. It’s just slammed packed all day,” manager David Ammons said. “People from all over the county have been coming in here, it’s been nonstop business all day.”

Waffle House staff says their crowd is steady throughout the day with a variety of people coming in.

“People by themselves, big families, couples, everybody in the community has been coming into Waffle House,” Ammons said.

For one local family, it’s a Christmas tradition to visit Waffle House in their pajamas.

“Well its just a day for us to really enjoy each others company, relax and lounge and not be too caught up running around with our everyday hustle and bustle,” customer Sidin Fakharin said.

Employees like Ammons says they love to continue serving their customers, even on the holidays.

“It’s just our culture and our nature to stay open all day. We’re here for the customers, here for the people and here for the community so we want to be open to be able to serve these people,” he said.

Working on Christmas, Ammons says, isn’t so bad after all.

“I enjoy it, I love it, being able to feed people and see all the smiling faces and that kind of stuff, it’s very enjoyable.”