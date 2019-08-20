PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular program is coming to the Gulf/Franklin campus of Gulf Coast State College.



Education Encore, which offers non-credit classes on everything from gardening and history, to tai-chi and story writing has been a staple of the Panama City campus for years.



Students can take three classes during six consecutive Wednesdays. The classes will run from September 25th through October 30th.



Organizers say the classes teach new skills, improve quality of life or offer help with a new hobby. Marketing coordinator, Elizabeth Hooks says this is a great opportunity to broaden your horizons.



“It’s a good way for the Gulf/Franklin residents to learn about their community. One clas, for example,e is the history of Gulf County,” said Hooks.



There are several different classes to choose from.

“Wire wrapping, jewelry courses, history courses… There’s a lot to choose from, there’s a little something for everybody,” said Hooks.



To register for Education Encore classes, you can go online or register in person.

https://www.gulfcoast.edu/community/continuing-education/education-encore/index.html