8 Mosley students receive AP Capstone Diplomas

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) —Several Mosley students are being honored Friday as AP Capstone Diploma recipients. This program allows students to develop critical thinking, research, presentation skills both individually and as a team.

To earn this diploma, students must earn a score of 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research as well as four other AP classes.

This program was created to better prepare students for higher education. News 13 spoke to two diploma recipients about this achievement, Arin Ahmad and Nathan Redmond.

“I told a couple of my friends that it would be really necessary just for the readiness of college. And it’s a great program, like you learn life skills that you’ll carry on,” said Ahmad.

Remond agreed.

“You’re just taking what you’ve learned over the course of the entire year, and you’re putting something together that’s special that you can be proud of at the end of the year and I feel like that’s really great,” said Redmond.

This program allows these high school students to earn college credit, and advanced placement. Congratulations to these eight Mosley students.