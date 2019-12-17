3,000 lbs of food donated to Stuff the Bus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 8th annual Stuff The Bus Toy Drive is still underway with a big goal for kids in need in Bay County.

This year the bus at the 23rd street Walmart is looking to get 10,000 pounds of food and today they got around 3,000 lbs of that goal accomplished.

West Bay Elementary and Hiland Park Elementary have been in competition with one another to raise the highest amount of ramen noodles for their schools. Students and families have been dropping off boxes of food to help this cause.

Monday those numbers were revealed for each school and Hiland Park brought in around 10,000 boxes of ramen and West Bay brought in 11,000 boxes towards stuffing the bus.

Both principals say this not only helps give back to the community but also is a great learning experience for their students.

“They love to see other kids doing well, and we just have giving hearts at Hiland Park so it was just an honor to be able to participate with west bay and skip and do something great for our community,” Principal of Hiland Park Elementary, Ilea Faircloth.

“Not only the kids, but their parents, the community members out on the beach supported us. The kids loved it too because they knew it was going to other kids in need,” Principal at West Bay Elementary, Denice Moss.

Anyone in the community is welcome to drop off any donation of food, gifts or toys for the next several days before Christmas.

“This year our goal was to collect, not only 10,000 toys but 1,000 pairs of shoes and 10,000 lbs of food to benefit the backpack program and so today when it’s all said and done the two schools will have combined for over 3,000 lbs of ramen noodles,” said Skip Bonder with Stuff The Bus.

The stuff the bus dropoff location is located at the Walmart off 23rd Street.