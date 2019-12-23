300 Christmas dinners are given out to Bay County residents

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Christmas is a time for giving and the Springfield Police Department took that message to heart.

Partnering with Blessing the Panhandle, Sunday afternoon they were able to hand out Christmas meals to over 300 families.

No tickets or vouchers were required. Families were given the opportunity to drive up to the department this afternoon and pick up a cooked ham as well as some canned and boxed goods to make Christmas dinner.

In this combined effort, they wanted to help families in need this holiday. Founder of Blessing the Panhandle, Terri Manning says she saw many emotions today.

“This is going to put a lot of food on the table. It’s going to make a lot of kids happy, and a lot of less stress on a lot of people. It’s going to be a good thing,” said Manning.

Chief of Police for Springfield, Barry Roberts says he remembers his experience last Christmas time.

“I just hope that we’re helping somebody out. It was tough for our members last year and if it wasn’t for other agencies throughout the state helping us, a lot of our folks would have had terrible holidays last year. This was a last-minute hey what do yall think and everyone said let’s do it and we just want to repay the community the way other communities took care of us last year,” said Chief Roberts.



Blessing the Panhandle plans to continue partnering with the Springfield Police Department in an effort to help rebuild Bay County and assist families in need.