PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Take me out to the ball game! That’s exactly what World War 2, Vietnam, and Korean veterans did today at the 16th Annual Miracle League Veterans baseball game held at Frank Brown Park.

Beginning with a police escort and a flag line, the honor guard then gave each veteran player a medal of achievement and a jersey for game day to begin.

There was also a special ceremony honoring ‘angels in the outfield’ who were players who played on the team previously, that have since passed.

Before the game began the Bay County Sheriff’s Office performed a helicopter fly-over.

Emcee of the event, Dave Johnson says this gives veterans an opportunity they’ve never had before.

“I mean it’s priceless to them, all the things they do for us. I’m not being biased here but everyone says this is their favorite event. It’s just a day in the park for them. When these guys and women were young, they went off to war they didn’t get to play baseball and travel teams. So some of them have never played, about half of them will be playing for the first time and half of them will be returning players,” said Johnson.

“The reaction is great, you can see we get a lot of people out here. To put this event on has become so easy, all I have to do is say the date and when to be here and everyone else knows what else to do,” said Johnson.

The next Miracle League Veterans Game to honor veterans will take place in the Spring.