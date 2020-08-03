Click Here for COVID19 Testing

COLD CASE FILES

Cold Case Stories

1944 murder of Joseph Mullins
1984 murder of Linda Martin
2018 disappearance of Nancy Meither
2016 murder of Brandy Maples
2017 disappearance of Calandra Stallworth

2010 murder of Lewell Butler
1988 murder of George Heny Jones.
2017 murder of Richard King
2004 disappearance of Elizabeth Prescott

1997 disappearance of Kristy Rogers
2003 murder of Leslie Ann Oswalt
2004 murder of Manuel Mozqueda Ruiz

2016 murder of Alton Mills
1998 murder of Kimberly Moore
1971 murder of Bobby Ray Jones
2019 disappearance of Terry Hobbs
2008 disappearance of Pamela Biggers

Cold Case, 1944 Murder of Joseph Mullins

