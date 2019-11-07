Go live from the red carpet before the 53rd Annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Country music’s biggest night is just around the corner!

The CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

We’ll have LIVE coverage from the red carpet from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CST with an on-air and online special, “Live on the Red Carpet: An Early Look.” Viewers will get a sneak peek of the red carpet before the stars arrive and hear from some of their favorite artists before they head into the star-studded awards show.

Nashville-based anchors, Neil Orne and Nikki Burdine will host the special, followed by “Live on the Red Carpet” from 6:30 to 7 p.m. CST. The pair will talk to everyone from fan favorites to up and comers.

The coverage doesn’t stop there. Anchor Erica Francis will host an “After Party” special live from backstage at the Bridgestone Arena from 10:35 p.m. to 11:05 p.m. CST.

You never know who will stop by on the red carpet or backstage!

This year’s CMA Awards’ show will be hosted by Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire.

The organization previously said this year’s show will celebrate “legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony.”