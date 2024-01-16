BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – West Bay Elementary instructional coach Jennifer Jimenez is a breath of fresh air in her school.

Teachers and students alike see daily how much she loves her job and those around her, and it is abundantly clear who Jimenez puts first.

“I just love taking care of everyone that comes into us and steps onto West Bay,” said Jimenez. “From our parents to our scholars, to our teachers. I want to make sure that they know that they’re loved, they’re valued, and they’re cared about.”

Teachers around West Bay love having Jimenez’s assistance and dedication, she can best be described as a second wind to a teacher and their classroom.

“When she comes into the classroom, she adds another perspective, another dimension, another layer to everything,” said West Bay teacher Natalia Oldson. “Everything’s able to get deeper with the students and they’re really able to engage and understand what’s going on and help you grow as an individual, as a teacher, and help the students grow at the same time.”

Jimenez implements a unique teaching style, one where she can easily be found teaching on tables and chairs to get the students’ energy up and brighten their days.

“I love to watch the excitement on their face. They never know if they will be standing in their chairs or on their tables to learn,” Jimenez added. “They never know what they’re going to create or what they’re going to do.”

Jimenez supplies the smiles and positive attitude around West Bay’s campus, so much so that when students don’t see her, it affects their day.

“She’s just a happy person, she brings a smile, and they’re always happy to see her. They run up to her, give her hugs,” Oldson went on to say. “They ask about her when she doesn’t come into the classroom, ‘When is she coming back? When do I get to see her? Can I go see her? I got to give her a high five or a hug this morning, I didn’t get a chance to see her.’ Sometimes when they don’t get a chance to see her, you can kind of see that they’re a little more melancholy, they’re a little more sad.”

Cultivating a safe and comfortable learning environment for not only students but for faculty and parents as well is crucial for Jimenez.

“I want them to feel safe within their learning environment because that’s where they’re truly going to flourish when they feel safe that they can take those risks, that they’ve had their needs met not only here at school, but we can help them at home as well,” Jimenez said.

That’s what makes Jennifer Jimenez a Class Act.

