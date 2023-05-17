PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Northside Elementary School Pre-K Teacher, Ursala Thomas, treats her students as if they were her own.

“I have children at heart, they’re my heart,” said Ursala Thomas. “They’re like my grandchildren now.”

Thomas said teaching Pre-K ESE children is an adventure and she never knows what to expect.

“It’s fun. It’s a lot of energy.”

Thomas said she knew at a young age that she wanted to be a teacher, but she didn’t pursue teaching until after her daughter was born.

She went back to college, got her teaching degree, and headed to the classroom.

“Do you feel like this is this is where you’re meant to be?”

“Yes, yes,” said Thomas.

Now, after 30 years of teaching young minds, Thomas is retiring this school year.

It’s a bittersweet moment for her and her principal, Lora Frowert.

“We have big, big shoes to fill in that department,” said Frowert.

Frowert said she loves visiting Thomas’ classroom.

“Her patience blows my mind,” said Frowert. “She can laugh with the kids, enjoy the the tough moments. She can see the humor in it. She can give them second, third, fourth chances. She is the start to growing their love for learning.”

Thomas said she’s going to work on her house and pursue her jewelry hobby when she retires.