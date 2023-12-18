BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Emily McGath is in her second year as a paraprofessional in Tyndall Academy’s autism classroom, she can easily be described as a ray of sunshine around the school, and someone who always goes the extra mile for her students.

“She works hard to build a relationship and a positive rapport with those students,” said Tyndall Academy Principal Kara Mulkusky. “I see the looks on their faces. They light up and smile when they see her in the morning. She’s out there in the morning every day greeting students, and you could tell they are very excited to start their day with Ms. Emily.”

Seeing her students succeed is McGath’s favorite part of her job, especially since she knows how hard they work each day.

“They might have to study a little more, do a couple of extra things, but when they reach them, it is just the best thing to see them get excited about it and know that they’ve learned something that’s a little more challenging for them,” McGath said.

Being at Tyndall Academy means most students and faculty members have family members in the military, the school makes sure everyone is taken care of and students feel the love.

“It makes us just at ease to know that they’re so well taken care of, their thought of,” McGath went on to add. “They do extra events and special stuff for military kids, which is really sweet, and it means a lot to us.”

McGath navigates all obstacles with ease and ensures the families of her students are always in the loop on what’s happening in her classroom.

“Despite any challenges the day may present, she makes sure that students are getting what they need throughout the day,” Mulkusky included. She makes sure that parents and families are updated on their students’ progress and I see her working hard, going above and beyond every day.”

There is no secret about what Emily McGath enjoys most about being a teacher.

“Watching them learn and seeing them reach the goals of their other peers is the icing on the cake. That’s my favorite part,” said McGath.

That’s what makes Emily McGath a Class Act.

