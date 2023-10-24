PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Amanda Dodd has been teaching math at North Bay Haven for seven years.

Last year she took a year off.

Her presence was certainly missed.

So when she was asked to come back to tutor students this year, she didn’t hesitate to answer the call, as helping her students learn was always her top priority.

“I love to watch them grow, it makes me happy,” says Dodd. “I really, truly think it’s my goal and my job in life to just be with them and to help them grow and help them understand math because it’s very hard.”

For those around Dodd on an everyday basis, they notice the hard work and willingness to go above and beyond.

“Coming into school early in the morning or staying late in the afternoon, that’s a big deal,” said North Bay Haven Assistant Principal Cas Gant. “That shows that, ‘hey, I want to be here. I want to work with these kids and give them all of what I have in terms of being helpful in any way possible.’”

Dodd aims to be a shining light for her students, showing them she will always be there to lend a helping hand.

“We work hard every day to change the lives of our young and to help them to understand that their future is bright and we’re here to help them get there,” Dodd added.

When entering Mrs. Dodd’s classroom there are certain values that get pushed to the forefront and must be prioritized.

“Definitely to persevere, you know, you have to really work hard to be very precise and persevere and do the best that you can and everything that you do,” said Dodd. “If you work very hard, it will show in the end.”

Both students and faculty alike do not take Dodd’s presence for granted, they know how valuable she is to the school.

“When you talk about a teacher educating students every single day, Mrs. Dodd just exemplifies all of what a teacher needs to be in the classroom.”

That’s what makes Amanda Dodd a class act.

