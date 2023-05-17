BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – First year teacher, Kerrigan Catlin, knows how to get her students’ attention.

She does it by helping them find the beat.

She lets her students experience music in different ways and works hard to relate to her students by creating hands-on lessons and using songs they find familiar.

Catlin said enjoying music is key.

“They’ll be singing when they come in and I listen [think] hmm, how can I use this to my advantage?’ How can I teach them something they need to learn, based on the standards, but in a way they enjoy it?,” said Catlin.

She’s had a knack and love for music since she was young.

“Every instrument I saw, I just wanted to play. Any song I heard, I just wanted to learn it.”

In her class, she shares that passion with her students and hope they too will find even the smallest admiration for music.

“There is not a class, like music, where you can just go in and let out your emotion,” Catlin said. “Seeing the kiddos be able to take what they bring into the classroom and just kind of let it out and have music as an outlet is I guess my favorite part.”

Catlin graduated college with a degree in music education in the Northeast last year and started her first year teaching at Tyndall Academy this year.

Catlin compares her first year teaching to a rollercoaster.

“This has been thrilling, whatever a rollercoaster entails. A lot of highs, a few lows,” said Catlin.

One of those lows was a huge health scare about halfway through the school year.

In late November, Catlin collapsed at home with no recollection of what happened.

Doctors discovered a build-up of fluid in her brain which also caused vision loss, headaches, and even develop a stutter.

Catlin said her random stutter led her to learn how to communicate differently with her students.

“I thought it was a good thing to be able to show them with music, you don’t have to speak, you can just play it,” said Catlin. “So I said, think of this as just another way of learning how to speak a new language, just like we learn music as new language.”

Through all of these health battles, Catlin found herself still in the classroom. She said it was important she be there for her students.

“You can take a struggle and you can either handle it by, you know, being angry showing your emotions in that way, or you can fight through it and you can persevere.”

Doctors diagnosed her with pseudotumor cerebri and have prescribed her medication that she said has helped relieve the pressure on her brain and some of the symptoms.