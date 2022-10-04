CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – This is Sabrina Dunlap’s 15th year holding students accountable.

“I just want to instill work ethic and attendance to me is part of that,” said Sabrina Dunlap. She works as a Data Entry clerk in the Guidance office at Blountstown High School.

In addition to keeping track of attendance, she enrolls new students and assists the Guidance Department in any way.

“One of the best parts of my job is sitting down and talking to them not just about their attendance, but about their plans after high school,” said Dunlap.

She works closely with Guidance Counselor, Nicole Purvis, who said Dunlap is one of the first smiling faces you see at Blountstown High School, and often has the answers to everyone’s questions.

“She has many duties here,” said Purvis. “She wears many hats, and like I said, she is a great asset here.”

Purvis said Dunlap is a team player and goes above and beyond to make sure both faculty and students’ needs are met.

“I love the school system. I’m not here for the salary. I’m not here for the vacation time. I’m here to impact the lives of kids,” said Dunlap.