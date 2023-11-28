GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – After teaching at the middle school for ten years, Poplar Springs Elementary School teacher Chelsea Cushing is back teaching second grade. Although there were certainly challenges during her time there, her co-workers consistently noticed her attitude and positivity while teaching.

“We worked as a team with middle schoolers and at times that can be a bit challenging,” said Poplar Springs Elementary School Teacher Lacy Brown. “She always kept a smile, a positive attitude, and a kind word was always given. No matter the situation, she always found the silver lining.”

Cushing herself has noticed some differences between teaching at the middle and elementary schools.

“You can have more real-world conversations with the middle schoolers and you make an impact in a different way in their lives,” said Cushing. “You hope to be a positive influence, help them to start making good, positive choices. I think second graders, they like to know they’re loved. They love their teacher, they still love learning and coming to school.”

Cushing has loved the change, and seeing the affection her students show her on an everyday basis has meant the world to her.

“When a student comes up to you and puts his or her arms around you and says, ‘I love you, Mrs. Cushing.’ That means the most,” Cushing added.

Her students are quick to compliment her and voice their appreciation for Cushing.

“She always keeps a smile on her face, and when I’m sad she makes me feel comfortable,” said Beau Brown, one of Cushing’s students. “I feel much more happier that she makes me feel comfortable.”

The only negative thing about Chelsea Cushing seems to be that she can’t be everyone’s teacher.

“She is that absolute warmth, that teacher that you want and wish and hope that your child gets to have,” Lacy Brown added.

That’s what makes Chelsea Cushing a Class Act.

As always if there is someone in you or your child’s school system that you think is a Class Act be sure to nominate them today.

You can do so by clicking here.

Remember everyone within a school system is eligible for this award.