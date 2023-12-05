PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Dependability and sensibility, those two words perfectly encapsulate the personality and style of Patronis Elementary School paraprofessional Chelsea Nichols, whom students and faculty alike adore deeply.

“Sometimes our students have big feelings,” said Patronis Elementary School Interventionist Michele Mathis. “The teachers and the students all know that they can call on Chelsea and students will ask for her by name. She will come in and help them deal with those feelings and get to the point where they can return to class.”

Nichols wants her students to feel heard, especially at a stage in children’s lives where having positive reinforcement from adults is crucial.

“I give kids a voice. So first and foremost, my biggest thing is I’m going to hear everything they say,” Nichols says. “I’m going to tell them if they’re wrong, I’m going to hear everything they say and I think a lot of times kids need to know that they’re heard as well.”

Chelsea sees her students every day, which makes it easier to build connections with them.

“Chelsea has the opportunity to continually, on a day-to-day basis, be the one on the front line with our students,” Mathis added. “It just means that they have a consistent person coming into them. They get that same level of support all the time.”

Nichols also knows that building connections with her students is just as important as building them with parents.

“It’s super important to know that there’s somebody in your child’s school willing to jump in and be the 911 call when they need help the most,” Nichols went on to say.

Nichols’ classroom is a place of consistency, students don’t have to worry about things constantly shifting around them.

“What we can control in an environment here at school is we can make sure that they’re fed, loved, cared for, following all the rules and doing all the right things,” Nichols said. “We can provide that every single day.”

That’s what makes Chelsea Nichols a class act.

