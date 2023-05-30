PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – As students in a Northside Elementary Fifth grade class practice line graphing and ordered pairs, their teacher Cynthia Silate, has been helping them plot their futures all year along.

“She’s so nice in general and I really like her and I wish she could be my teacher again,” said Aalaya Liptrot.

Liptrot will start middle school next year.

It’s a bittersweet moment for her and her teacher, Ms. Silate, since these students feel more like family.

“So half of this group I had in third grade,” said Silate. “Most of them I’ve had twice for two years, and I love every single one of them.”

It’s hard to say goodbye to her students but she loves seeing them succeed.

Silate said her favorite part of teaching is watching them learn new skills.

“It’s just amazing to watch them have that ‘aha moment’, and just learn and grow and just be better people.”

Silate, who has an MBA in Business, says teaching was always her dream job, but life took her on a business route.

Three years ago, she decided to switch paths and go from the business office to the classroom.

“Covid was a terrible thing, but for me, it was kind of a blessing in disguise,” said Silate. “My business degree got me into the classroom with the teacher shortage and everything,” Silate said.

She said teaching was everything she expected and more.

“I’m definitely doing what I’m suppose to be doing.”